3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop.

On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:

  • Columbus
  • Phenix City
  • Fort Mitchell
  • Marion County

The two warrants for Columbus were served by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operation Unit. These two locations included an automotive shop in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway and a single-family residence in the 6500 block of Forrest Road.

This investigation involved the production of fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN). Investigators discovered that vehicles had been stolen and were being re-titled with falsified documents and resold to the public.

During the operations in Columbus, several stolen items were recovered from both locations including over $47,000 in cash, several thousands of dollars in property to include rifles, handguns, forged titles, vehicles, and VIN plate altering equipment.

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)

The following suspects were arrested:

  • 32-year-old Corderal Adravius Harris
    • Possessing altered vehicle identification
  • 34-year-old Erica Leenona Rankin
    • Theft by receiving stolen property
    • Theft by receiving stolen property from another state
    • Possession of altered vehicle identification
    • Possession of firearm during the commission of crime
    • Owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop
  • 31-year-old Jonathan Steve Routier
    • Theft by receiving stolen property
    • Theft by receiving stolen property from another state
    • Possession of altered vehicle identification
    • Possession of firearm during the commission of crime
    • Owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on August 12.

