Alabama sends support to Kentucky recovery efforts

Governor Ivey today announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky for their ongoing flood recovery efforts.
Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA)
Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA)(AEMA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The governor shared that the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky is requiring a need for a logistics section chief. The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.

The governor also shared the following comment:

“Alabama stands ready to continue supporting our friends in Kentucky, and I am pleased that the Alabama Emergency Management Agency is able to lend a helping hand at this time. We are certainly no strangers to natural disasters, so, our folks are well-equipped and experienced, and I know they will be able to help Kentucky, even in the smallest ways. We remain ready to offer additional support, if needed.”

Governor Kay Ivey

If you are interested in the relief efforts for the Kentucky flooding recovery and would like learn about how you can help, click here.

