Chambers County schools adjusting to new district changes

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District has been busy with new changes and updates within the school system.

The first day of school for Chambers County started on August 8, where all students are now required to wear school uniforms. But, according to the superintendent, the students have enjoyed not having to decide what to wear each day.

Chamber County also applied and received a grant for all of the students in Chambers County through the community eligibility precision to receive free breakfast and lunch for the next five years.

Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley says all the students have been enjoying meeting new friends after merging certain elementary and middle schools.

“We know that we have the closing of Lafayette Lanier that closed into Fairfax, and we have the closing on J.P Powell and Five points that merged into East Side, and that’s going really well. What were dealing with now is the congestion of traffic and trying to figure those things out. The parents are having to learn the drop-off and pick-up times and how long that takes and trying to figure all of those things out,” said Chambley.

Chambley also says an architect has been hired for the new high school and a location for the school is still in the works.

