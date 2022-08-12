Business Break
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34,000 in fentanyl-laced meth

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on drug charges after he was found with over $34,000 in fentanyl-laced methamphetamine.

On August 7, Columbus police were conducting operations in the downtown Columbus. Officers conducted a traffic stop and an investigation led to the discovery of 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine. It was further discovered that the methamphetamine was laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.

The estimated street value of the drugs was approximately $34,000.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Nicholas Schaaf on the following charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Drug related objects
  • Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • No state tag or revalidated decal

Police say this large quantity of deadly drugs would have certainly reached the streets of Columbus with deadly consequences for anyone who encountered it.

Schaaf had a hearing in the Muscogee County Recorders Court on August 11. His charges were bound over to Superior Court.

