COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during an area check done by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau, officials say.

On August 11, Charles Jackson Jr. was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property after officers noticed the suspect driving a 2005 Chevy Impala that was reported stolen by the Talladega Police Department.

Officers say that Jackson was found to possess 55 grams of meth with an estimated value of over $6,000 with the stolen car.

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect also had three outstanding warrants from the Columbus Police Department along with the new charges.

