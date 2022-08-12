Business Break
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking

Charles Jackson Jr.
Charles Jackson Jr.(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during an area check done by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau, officials say.

On August 11, Charles Jackson Jr. was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property after officers noticed the suspect driving a 2005 Chevy Impala that was reported stolen by the Talladega Police Department.

Officers say that Jackson was found to possess 55 grams of meth with an estimated value of over $6,000 with the stolen car.

The suspect also had three outstanding warrants from the Columbus Police Department along with the new charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

