Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Center St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

18-year-old Anna McKenzie was reported missing from the 700 block of Center Street on August 10 around 10 a.m. However, she was last seen on August 9 around 5 p.m.

McKenzie was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Van shoes.

Officials say McKenzie had suicidal ideations and was taken for treatment.

If you have any information about McKenzie’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

