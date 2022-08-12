Business Break
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley

A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley.
A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley.

On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.

Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Nicola Raye Smith, of Columbus, in her room on the floor dead.

Detectives examined the scene and spoke with witnesses.

The Department of Forensic Sciences was contacted, and an autopsy was scheduled.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

