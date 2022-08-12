Drier Weekend Ahead; Rain Chances Back Up Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drier air will be pushing in as we head into the weekend with the best rain chances pushing down in our far southern counties. By Sunday, the coverage of rain will be near zero across the area, so there may be a chance to put the umbrella away, at least for a little bit! Weekend temperatures will still remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but Sunday and Monday morning may be a little more on the comfortable side with the lower humidity and some folks seeing lows in the 60s. For next week, things will be fairly dry on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back in the lower 90s. Rain coverage will be around 10-20%, but that would mainly be in the afternoon or evening with mornings looking dry for those heading to school or work. The rain coverage will increase by the middle and end of next week, perhaps into the upcoming weekend. There is still some fine-tuning that needs to be worked out with the rain coverage, so we will keep you updated!

