Henry Co. man arrested in Muscogee Co. after attempting to kill ex-girlfriend, child

Henry Co. man arrested in Muscogee Co. for attempting to kill ex-girlfriend, child
Henry Co. man arrested in Muscogee Co. for attempting to kill ex-girlfriend, child(Source: Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WTVM) - A Henry County man was arrested in Columbus after attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend and child.

On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to successfully execute a felony arrest warrant in Muscogee County.

According to Henry County officials, 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun fired multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and their infant child. On August 9, Calhoun violated a Temporary Protective Order that was effective March 8, by showing up at her residence.

After causing bodily injury to the victim, Calhoun fled on foot.

Calhoun had outstanding warrants by the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office for the following:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Robbery by snatching
  • Aggravated stalking
  • Battery (family violence)
  • Theft by taking

On August 10, the suspect approached the victim, once again, while she was at the park with their child. He then fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle while she was attempting to leave the scene.

On August 11, Calhoun tried to evade arrest by boarding a Greyhound bus to Alabama.

Officials say a weapon was located in Calhoun’s possession while on the Greyhound bus. He now is facing the following charges on top of the previously mentioned charges:

  • Theft by taking
  • Two aggravated assault charges
  • Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

Calhoun was arrested without incident and released to the custody of Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.

