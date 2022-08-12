Lee County jury finds Florida man guilty on multiple drug charges

(MGN Graphics)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Aa. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found a Florida man guilty on multiple charges.

43-year-old Danny Hamm was found guilty of chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Lee County DA’s Office says.

According to officials, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found Hamm and his four-year-old daughter asleep in his truck.

Deputies say they searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a rubber hose commonly used to inhale meth.

Authorities also found a glass pipe, a bag of crystal meth, and a second pipe with smoked meth residue.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources took Hamm’s daughter until she could be placed with a family.

