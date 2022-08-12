Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus

Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus.
Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus.(Storyblocks)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus.

The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland.

Collect all of your old financial records, bank statements, bills, receipts, etc., and bring them to be shredded onsite by RiverMill Data Management.

You can also help Feeding the Valley at the same time by donating non-perishable food items or making a monetary donation!

For more information, call Feeding the Valley at 706-561-6744, ext. 104.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.

Latest News

WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security
WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security
Henry Co. man arrested in Muscogee Co. for attempting to kill ex-girlfriend, child
Henry Co. man arrested in Muscogee Co. after attempting to kill ex-girlfriend, child
A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room...
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification
Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification