Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus.

The event is set for September 10 - from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Feeding the Valley - located at 6744 Flat Rock Road in Midland.

Collect all of your old financial records, bank statements, bills, receipts, etc., and bring them to be shredded onsite by RiverMill Data Management.

You can also help Feeding the Valley at the same time by donating non-perishable food items or making a monetary donation!

For more information, call Feeding the Valley at 706-561-6744, ext. 104.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.