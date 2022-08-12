One more day with decent rain chances, Drying out over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a front moves into north Georgia and Alabama today, that will give us another day of several scattered showers and storms. It slowly moves south of us tonight and Saturday bringing the moisture with it! For Friday, we’ll have clouds and some sun. A few showers around this morning will lead to increasing showers and thunderstorms starting around midday and through the afternoon and evening. We are forecasting about 60% rain coverage in the valley; you could be at least a little less likely to get rain north of I-85 and and a little more likely near and south of Highway 80. Highs in the mid to maybe upper 80s. Don’t be discouraged if you see quite a bit of clouds Saturday morning before more sun mixes in later in the day. Only isolated thundershowers are anticipated, mainly in our southern counties. Highs near 90. You’ll notice a slight drop in humidity by late Saturday or Sunday. That should keep us completely dry Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s in the coolest spots while highs reach at least 90 thanks to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We start off the next workweek mostly dry and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday. There are questions as to how quickly the moisture and rainfall returns. At this time, we’ll say a gradual uptick in rain chances returns next week but stay tuned!

