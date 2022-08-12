Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Pet of the Week: Two happy pups looking for a loving family

Oakley (white dog) and Earl (merle dog) looking for loving homes
Oakley (white dog) and Earl (merle dog) looking for loving homes(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Lee County pups are in need of a loving family.

Earl is a 2.5-year-old mixed breed. He weighs in at 62 pounds and is full to the brim with energy.

Although he’s energetic, he would prefer to be the only pet in the home and he’s better with older kids.

Earl patiently waiting for his new family to love him!
Earl patiently waiting for his new family to love him!(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Earl is searching for a home that is prepared to give him the exercise and physical stimulation needed to keep him busy in a productive way!

Earl: Are you going to share that fry?
Earl: Are you going to share that fry?(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Lee County Humane Society says Earl is a fantastic boy, willing to learn, so long as he has a very structured and persistent teacher.

If you have any further questions, call at 334-821-3222 or email them lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to find out if you may be a good fit!

Next is Miss Oakley - a 3.5-year-old mixed breed. Weighing in at 57 pounds, Oakley loves nothing more than walks, belly rubs and giving kisses.

Oakley loves naps - who doesn't?
Oakley loves naps - who doesn't?(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

She likes other dogs, doesn’t like cats, and would be best with older kids.

Lee County Humane Society says Oakley may not wear shades, but she’s as cool as they come. She is sure to welcome you home with utmost enthusiasm every day after work.

Oakley smiling for the camera (and for her future forever family!)
Oakley smiling for the camera (and for her future forever family!)(Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Oakley is microchipped, vaccinated, and altered! Apply for her online today!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.

Latest News

Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
RUN THE RACE: Columbus Astronomer Gives Take on James Webb Telescope Images, Science vs. God
RUN THE RACE: Columbus Astronomer Gives Take on James Webb Telescope Images, Science vs. God
Feeding the Valley food bank is hosting a shredding event and food drive in Columbus.
Local food bank to host shredding event, food drive in Columbus
Lee County jury finds Florida man guilty on multiple drug charges