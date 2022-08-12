Pet of the Week: Two happy pups looking for a loving family

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Lee County pups are in need of a loving family.

Earl is a 2.5-year-old mixed breed. He weighs in at 62 pounds and is full to the brim with energy.

Although he’s energetic, he would prefer to be the only pet in the home and he’s better with older kids.

Earl patiently waiting for his new family to love him! (Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Earl is searching for a home that is prepared to give him the exercise and physical stimulation needed to keep him busy in a productive way!

Earl: Are you going to share that fry? (Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Lee County Humane Society says Earl is a fantastic boy, willing to learn, so long as he has a very structured and persistent teacher.

If you have any further questions, call at 334-821-3222 or email them lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to find out if you may be a good fit!

Next is Miss Oakley - a 3.5-year-old mixed breed. Weighing in at 57 pounds, Oakley loves nothing more than walks, belly rubs and giving kisses.

Oakley loves naps - who doesn't? (Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

She likes other dogs, doesn’t like cats, and would be best with older kids.

Lee County Humane Society says Oakley may not wear shades, but she’s as cool as they come. She is sure to welcome you home with utmost enthusiasm every day after work.

Oakley smiling for the camera (and for her future forever family!) (Source: Lee Co. Humane Society)

Oakley is microchipped, vaccinated, and altered! Apply for her online today!

