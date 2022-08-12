Phenix City Schools largest in nation to have all 11 schools receive Cognia Stem Certification

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools have made their mark nationally as schools in the district have been awarded an important science technology, engineering, and math or STEM certification.

“The certification is like when a school or a school system goes through an accreditation to say that everything we do has research behind it,” said Phenix City Schools Director of Secondary curriculum and instruction Rachael Peters.

That’s the premises behind Phenix City Schools receiving Cognia STEM Certification at all 11 of the districts schools.

The certification allows each school to continue to improve stem studies.

Phenix City Schools met and exceed certification standards by providing self assessments, research and data to back each schools stem curriculum.

Which was a lengthy process.

“We actual took a year to prepare for this,” said Peters. “The initiative to become STEM Certified, system-wide, was the work and achievement of many educators in our system,. It was a rigorous process and I’m proud of the administrators, teachers and staff that worked towards this goal. PCS will continue to find ways to support its students and their academic successes.”

And all the hard work paid off.

Phenix City Schools becoming the largest district in the nation to have each school receive the certification.

“That makes us feel awesome,” said Peters. “We had no idea that we were they largest in the nation or even the in the top 5 until we got into the process.

Peters said the future of the districts stem programs is positive, saying that each program can help establish the skillset for future jobs in East Alabama.

“Having our students immersed in stem education kindergarten and up, allows them to obtain those skills you know we have to have in the workforce, said Peters. “Our kids are ahead of the game.”

Students who take STEM focused courses in Phenix City are being taught by teachers who are either certified in a technical field, have computer science certification or have some type of experience on a technical subject outside of education.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.