Police: Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 murder.
According to police, on August 12, Mikita Leonard was arrested.
On October 12, 2021, at around 7 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a shooting on 47th Street and 12th Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died from his injuries.
Through an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.
Leonard is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Monday, August 15.
