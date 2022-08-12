Police: Suspect arrested for Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in an Oct. 2021 murder.

According to police, on August 12, Mikita Leonard was arrested.

On October 12, 2021, at around 7 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a shooting on 47th Street and 12th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died from his injuries.

Through an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

Leonard is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Monday, August 15.

