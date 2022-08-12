Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper.

“I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting bad,” says another shopper.

Details surrounding the shooting are still unconfirmed, but a source who knew the man tells us the victim was gunned down in this parking lot, and allegedly shot 13 times.

That source also told us he is an employee in the store’s grocery section, and the victim was just turning his life around. “You can come to work and think that somebody going to do something,” says shopper James Hunt.

“The person is trying to make a living because who knows? He is trying to provide for himself,” says Sean Langston. Although police have not confirmed that information, what concerns the people we talk to is safety on the south side of town.

“I’ve been living in the area, for now like 30 years, and it really has gotten bad around Columbus. So I am tired of all the killing, especially around south side,” says Norma. “It’s really bad the way they are about doing things, these young people don’t respect nobody,” says Hunt.

We noticed cameras in the parking lot, but police haven’t said who they are looking for, but residents say if anyone knows anything, they should let law enforcement know.

“Making sure that our community is safe. If you see something, say something,” says another shopper.

