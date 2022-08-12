Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He...
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police.

The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall.

Springdale police responded to a call for an injured male at the business. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim, who police identified as Paris Dismukes, died at the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino at the scene and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Officials confirmed to WXIX that both Dismukes and Dela-Pe-Tolentino were employees at the restaurant.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package
While bird flu cases have dropped in Minnesota, there is concern a second wave of the flu could...
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues
While bird flu cases have dropped in Minnesota, there is concern a second wave of the flu could...
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, attacked on stage