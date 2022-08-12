Business Break
SPORTS OVERTIME: Games to watch for 1st week of high school football

Opelika vs Callaway (2021)
Opelika vs Callaway (2021)(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High school football returns in Alabama and Georgia starting Thursday, August 18.

[TAP OR CLICK TO SEE AUGUST 18-20TH MATCHUPS]

More than 40 teams will begin the regular season across the Sports Leader 9 viewing area. Key matchups include: a neutral site game between Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, a crosstown rivalry game between Hardaway and Carver following the Tigers’ title game appearance, and a handful of border war games between schools from Alabama and Georgia.

WEEK 0 PICK’EM

This season you will have an opportunity to test your skills against our sports team. Each week we will select five games for fans to predict the outcome. We will compare the fan’s choice against our sports team every Wednesday on Sports Leader 9′s new digital show “The Score”. New episodes will be published every Wednesday evening during the football season on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and the WTVM news app.

