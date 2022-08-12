Business Break
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’(Source: Troup County News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’.

The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition.

According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by Judy and Eddie Murphy as a free circular. In just a few short years, the paper grew to a full-size newspaper with three editions per week and thousands of subscribers.

Troup County News thanks all of its loyal readers for 17 great years as “Your Locally Owned Newspaper.”

