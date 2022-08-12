Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’.
The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition.
According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by Judy and Eddie Murphy as a free circular. In just a few short years, the paper grew to a full-size newspaper with three editions per week and thousands of subscribers.
Troup County News thanks all of its loyal readers for 17 great years as “Your Locally Owned Newspaper.”
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.