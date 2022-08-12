Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’.

The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition.

According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by Judy and Eddie Murphy as a free circular. In just a few short years, the paper grew to a full-size newspaper with three editions per week and thousands of subscribers.

On Sept. 24, 2012, owner, founder, and original editor, Judy Murphy, unexpectedly passed away leaving the paper without her longtime leadership. The paper was later purchased by family friend Al Wyche, who published the paper for the next decade. Due to Al Wyche’s passing on June 22, 2022, his wife Mary Anne and daughter Rebecca Kelly, who oversaw the business after his death, have opted to shutter the paper in order to focus on their family and other endeavors.

Troup County News thanks all of its loyal readers for 17 great years as “Your Locally Owned Newspaper.”

