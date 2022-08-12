Business Break
Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus(Source: Uptown Columbus, Inc.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9.

Below is a list of the lineup for each week:

  • Sept. 9: Parker House Band - Rock
  • Sept. 16: The Reasons Why - Rock and Soul
  • Sept. 23: DNR - Cover Music
  • Sept. 30: Eagles Sunrise - Eagles Tribute Band
  • Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band
  • Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country

This event will take place through October 14 on Broadway - every Friday night.

