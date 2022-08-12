Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ Fall Concert Series debuts on September 9.

Below is a list of the lineup for each week:

Sept. 9: Parker House Band - Rock

Sept. 16: The Reasons Why - Rock and Soul

Sept. 23: DNR - Cover Music

Sept. 30: Eagles Sunrise - Eagles Tribute Band

Oct. 7: Relative Sound | 6-7:30 p.m. | Cover Band // Abbey Road Live | 8-10 p.m. | Beatles Tribute Band

Oct. 14: Jonboy Storey - Country

This event will take place through October 14 on Broadway - every Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.