Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark hair.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

KWTX reports the woman, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas driver’s license, vehicle registration and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the Bexar County resident went ahead and purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

However, when the purchaser looked around the vehicle, they discovered documentation showing the car was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

Authorities described the woman who reportedly sold the vehicle as Hispanic with long dark hair and a skin condition known as vitiligo that causes loss of skin color.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victory Drive shooting
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.

Latest News

Floyd Roseberry
Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.
6 fire crew members in 1 department expecting children this year
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Dems near congressional passage of climate, health package