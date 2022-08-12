WTVM Editorial 08/12/22: School Safety and Security

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our news team recently covered the active shooter training held by the Muscogee County School District and we applaud the officers, trainers and Superintendent David Lewis for taking it seriously.

We know from the recent tragedy in small-town Uvalde, Texas, that such a catastrophic event can happen anywhere, and we better be prepared.

Superintendent Lewis has a multi-faceted plan that includes specific roles for city police, school district officers and civilian security personnel.

There are strict policies for visitors and single points of entry at schools. Just as important is the district’s plan to communicate openly and honestly with parents. That may be one of the most vital aspects of school security.

But communication needs to be a two-way street.

Parents must be aware of and communicate to the school any potentially dangerous mental health problems their child may be experiencing.

It could become a safety issue.

Besides getting that child professional help, another responsibility is to monitor social media conversations. Better yet, set limits on screen time and make sure any social media use is age appropriate.

A successful school security plan needs more than locked doors and well trained officers. It needs parents to step up and be a positive force for their families.

Accepting that role and staying involved, one child at a time, will make our schools much safer.

