Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say

Authorities in South Carolina say a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in South Carolina.

On Thursday, WHNS reports that environmental enforcement officers were called about a black and tan puppy, approximately 6 to 7 weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the puppy is a shepherd and hound mix. They also found a dog bed inside the dumpster with the puppy.

A spokesperson for the county said the puppy was in fair condition and is on the rescue list at Greenville County Animal Care.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating the animal abandonment case and asked anyone with information to call 864-596-3582.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room...
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
Charles Jackson Jr.
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
RUN THE RACE: Columbus Astronomer Gives Take on James Webb Telescope Images, Science vs. God
RUN THE RACE: Columbus Astronomer Gives Take on James Webb Telescope Images, Science vs. God

Latest News

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening...
New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley
Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will...
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female
A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game