CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom

(KCTV5 News)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), you can make a difference in your community by providing a brighter future for a deserving child.

“They need to know that somebody is there for them and that somebody is going to talk to the judge for them and advocate for them,” says Karan Albritton, director of SOWEGA CASA, when asked about the foster children who need representation.

There are currently only 75 volunteers who advocate for over 460 foster kids across 17 counties in Southwest Georgia. Online training will be available in two weeks to become a certified volunteer.

A volunteer is trained through Southwest Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocate (SOWEGA CASA), then appointed by a judge to speak up for the best interests of a child.

To qualify, you must be at least 21 years of age and pass a criminal background check.

A CASA volunteer is not to be confused with the Division of Family and Children Services or a D-FACS representative. As an advocate, you will establish a one-on-one relationship with a child.

“DFCS is so overloaded with cases that they can’t devote the time to it that a CASA volunteer can. They can’t devote that time to a child that we can,” says Albritton.

Registration to be a volunteer is now open, with the first training on August 23rd at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

If interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Karan Albritton at karan@sowegachildren.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

