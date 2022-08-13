Business Break
Enjoy the Drier Weekend Before the Rain Returns Next Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Changes are on the way in the Valley as the stationary front positioned over the area right now is helping usher in drier conditions for the next few days. Today, you can expect mostly cloudy conditions and a few may see isolated showers develop this evening, but most of the Valley will stay dry. Sunday will be the driest in terms of rain coverage we have seen in a while as the coverage of rain will be near zero across the area. Weekend temperatures will still remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Looking ahead into the work week, we will see a gradual increase in the coverage of rain each day. Monday the rain coverage will stay low at around 10% but by Thursday we will expect more showers and storms with the coverage expected to be 50%. Temperatures next week will stay in the low 90s and maybe even stay in the upper 80s in the later parts of next week.

