INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community
Community leaders sat down with our James Giles and Tiffany Maddox to discuss Domestic Violence Resources following latest domestic violence related homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -As many as 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men face severe domestic violence from an intimate partner, resulting in injury, stress disorders, contracting sexually transmitted diseases and many other devastating results.
Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick from the Columbus Police Department, Lindsey Reis from Hope Harbour, a domestic violence resource in our area, and Mechelle Virgin, the mother of Destinee Virgin, a young woman who died from domestic violence, all stopped by WTVM News Leader 9 this morning to discuss domestic violence resources within our community following the death of 19-year-old Neveah Nevels this week.
