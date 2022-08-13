INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -As many as 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men face severe domestic violence from an intimate partner, resulting in injury, stress disorders, contracting sexually transmitted diseases and many other devastating results.

Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick from the Columbus Police Department, Lindsey Reis from Hope Harbour, a domestic violence resource in our area, and Mechelle Virgin, the mother of Destinee Virgin, a young woman who died from domestic violence, all stopped by WTVM News Leader 9 this morning to discuss domestic violence resources within our community following the death of 19-year-old Neveah Nevels this week.

