Jon Decker gives thoughts on raid on former president’s estate

By Dee Armstrong
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Democrats and Republican agree - the raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump’s estate, is unprecedented.

Republicans are quick to point out that former Presidents Clinton and Obama also negotiated to keep certain paperwork from their presidencies.

Did the FBI outstep its bounds or is there evidence of wrongdoing?

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Jon Decker in Washington D.C. The full interview is below.

