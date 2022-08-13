Mostly Dry The Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although things started a little gloomy with overcast skies, we remained mostly dry today. A small chance for showers/storms still remains into the overnight hours, but tomorrow will be a beautiful and dry day. Thanks to the cold front that pushed through yesterday, we have somewhat less humid conditions that will stick around for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the next work week. This also means we will continue to be drier rain-wise. By Monday, thanks to the little rain and clouds we will be seeing, things will heat back to the mid 90s for most. Heading into the rest of the week rain coverage increases a little each day and peaks by Friday. The cloud cover and showers/storms that next system will bring throughout the week will keep temperatures somewhat below average - similar to what we saw the past few days (mid to upper 80s). For now, it looks like things dry up again by the next weekend, but we will keep you updated as those details come together.

