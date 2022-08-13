New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including widening a congested road in Harris County.

“We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor.”

Franks says about 6,400 cars travel on this roadway a day.

Meena Punwani owns a gas station and tobacco shop on Highway 27 in Cataula. So, she’s not happy about the road construction news.

“How are they going to widen up because I have a gas station, so my traffic is coming in and out? So, it’s a concern for me.”

While Punwani may have some concerns, a few others are pleased with the widening of Highway 27.

“I travel this road every day. It’s my basic route back and forth to work. It will definitely cut down congestion and a lot of traffic back and forth,” says Joel Lawson.

“We’ve had so many accidents here, and it’s about the only freeway to get further north from Columbus, so we’re excited about it actually”

A meeting to discuss the specifics of several road projects is set for next week.

There are 23 projects on the list t-- with two under construction right now, 17 projects have been completed.

Construction projects also include widening Cusseta Road to four lanes, extending the River Walk behind Bibb Mill, and an overpass on Buena Vista road at the spiderweb to alleviate railroad delays.

In 2012, voters in the River Valley and two other Georgia regions approved a 10-year one percent sales tax to fund these transportation improvements.

