Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley

(Live 5)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including widening a congested road in Harris County.

“We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor.”

Franks says about 6,400 cars travel on this roadway a day.

Meena Punwani owns a gas station and tobacco shop on Highway 27 in Cataula. So, she’s not happy about the road construction news.

“How are they going to widen up because I have a gas station, so my traffic is coming in and out? So, it’s a concern for me.”

While Punwani may have some concerns, a few others are pleased with the widening of Highway 27.

“I travel this road every day. It’s my basic route back and forth to work. It will definitely cut down congestion and a lot of traffic back and forth,” says Joel Lawson.

“We’ve had so many accidents here, and it’s about the only freeway to get further north from Columbus, so we’re excited about it actually”

A meeting to discuss the specifics of several road projects is set for next week.

There are 23 projects on the list t-- with two under construction right now, 17 projects have been completed.

Construction projects also include widening Cusseta Road to four lanes, extending the River Walk behind Bibb Mill, and an overpass on Buena Vista road at the spiderweb to alleviate railroad delays.

In 2012, voters in the River Valley and two other Georgia regions approved a 10-year one percent sales tax to fund these transportation improvements.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room...
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
Charles Jackson Jr.
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say

Latest News

CASA offering training to certify as volunteer via Zoom
Domestic Violence
INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community
INTERVIEW: Domestic Violence Resources within the Community
Domestic Violence in the Community
Jon Decker gives thoughts on raid on former president’s estate
Jon Decker gives thoughts on raid on former president’s estate