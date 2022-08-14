Business Break
Enjoy the Sun Today as Rain Coverage Gradually Increases Next Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Today Panel WTVM
Today Panel WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an absolutely beautiful day ahead of us. Today will be the driest in terms of rain coverage we have seen in a while as the coverage of rain will be near zero across the area. Temperatures for your Sunday will still remain warm with the forecasted high for today reaching the low 90s.  Looking ahead into the work week, we will see a gradual increase in rain coverage each day. Monday the rain coverage will stay low at around 10%, and the rain coverage increases by about 10% each day. This means Friday you can expect rain coverage to be around 50% for the Valley. Temperatures next week will stay in the low 90s and maybe even stay in the upper 80s in the later parts of next week. The low temperatures next week will make up for the coming rain because we will start each morning in the pleasant low 70s!

