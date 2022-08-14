Business Break
Georgia ranked No. 4 in U.S. confirmed monkeypox cases

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The state of Georgia now has the fourth most confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States, according to the CDC.

Out of the 11,177 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., Georgia now has 851. Only New York (2,295), California (1,945) and Florida (1,085) have more confirmed cases according to the CDC. Those states rank No. 4, No. 1 and No. 3 in total population respectively.

The rising number of monkeypox cases in the Atlanta metro area has left residents and visitors on edge.

This comes after the monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency. Officials say the declaration will allow the government to release federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

High-risk people across the country are now scrambling to get a vaccine and there aren’t enough to go around. Some clinics have stopped offering the second recommended dose to ensure there are enough first doses.

An additional 150,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine are now expected in September to add on to the 1.1 million doses that are already available. But that’s still only a fraction of what’s needed.

Click here to view the CDC’s 2022 U.S. Map & Moneypox Case Count

