2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn.
Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn.

On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree.

The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on August 9.

Police met with a victim that reported the incident began with an arranged meeting. The victim met the first suspect to purchase property. During the transaction, a second suspect presented a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.  Both suspects fled after robbing the victim.

During the investigation, the two juveniles were developed as suspects. Both were located at a residence on Aug. 11 and evidence was recovered, linking them to the robbery.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged as an adult, in accordance with state law, transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

The 15-year-old juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

