BronzeLens Film Festival begins Aug. 23

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 13th annual BronzeLens Film Festival will start Aug. 23 with a screening of the Dionne Warwick documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. The screening will take place at Regal Atlantic Station. Most of the screenings will take place at IPIC Atlanta Colony Square with others spread throughout the city.

This year’s festival features 124 movies ranging from documentaries to fiction films to shorts made by the next generation of BIPOC filmmaking. It will also honor the BronzeLens Women SuperStars. This year’s honorees include Kim Fields, Eva Marcille and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Previous winners include Regina Hall. The festival will be capped off by an awards show at the Carter Center Aug. 28.

Passes can be found here and begin at $75.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

