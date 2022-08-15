Business Break
Columbus State University students return to classrooms

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes have started at Columbus State University.

Students were on campus excited for the new semester. Several said they were first-generation college students and were read to learn and grow.

“I’m just really hoping to get some experience, so fun experience, some friends and of course educational purposes and hoping to not feel overwhelmed, but I’m not worried about that yet,” said freshman Connor Blackwell.

Columbus State offers over 90 graduate and undergraduate degree programs.

