Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes

Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary
Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College welcomed students back to classes Monday, August 15.

Even though classes have started for most, interested students can apply through Wednesday for fall classes. Columbus Tech offers over 65 classes that are tuition free - along with offering free books.

“We believe with the right experience and the right support every student can thrive,” said Denise Wells.

Enrollment at Columbus Tech is up 11-percent compared to last fall semester.

CTC also has a mobile welding partnership with Fort Benning at Building 4 and is looking to expand the program.

