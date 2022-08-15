Business Break
Hot and muggier to start the workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and muggier to start the workweek. A few late day and evening storms are anticipated.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lot of us avoid rain early in the workweek but a pesky system will bring rising rain chances as early as Wednesday and keep them elevated through the week.

After a beautiful weekend with a slight reprieve in humidity as expected, the mugginess is forecast to return Monday afternoon! Highs between 92 and 95 with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100.

Feels Like temperatures climb into the upper 90s Monday afternoon.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. It should stay dry through about mid afternoon before a few storms drop down from the northwest. Isolated storms are possible in our northern counties by late afternoon with a few more storms around closer to sunset and well into the evening; rain coverage is pegged at 20-30%. Gusty winds can’t be ruled out in a strong storm or two.

A few late day storms drop down into our northwestern counties by early evening. About a 20-30%...
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday. It looks dry as a front pushes through. In fact, it’ll feel a little less humid as the day wears on, but highs are still expected to reach the mid 90s in some spots.

Hot and Dry Tuesday. A little less humid in the afternoon.
Another system comes south as early as Wednesday and will likely get stuck over the region, which will drive up our rain chances. At this point, Wednesday should be our transition day with a 30-40% coverage of rain and highs in the lower 90s.

Rain coverage goes up by late in the workweek.
Thicker clouds and more rain/storms should keep us no warmer than the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with about a 60% rain coverage. Storms may start to become less numerous over the weekend, but for now we’re expecting a pretty good chance of scattered storms through at least Saturday. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast at this point.

Rainfall is expected to become more likely mid to late week with an average of 1 to 3 inches in...
