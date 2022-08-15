Business Break
Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station

A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them.
By Jessie Gibson and Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them.

Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages.

Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and hamburgers, games and toys for children, and fellowship for all -even free funnel cakes from a local vendor.

Miss Fannie Lamar was the organizer of the event and says putting it on was on her heart for awhile.

“Now that we are able to come back together again, it does a lot and it says a lot today,” said Pastor Jeffery McCauley. “What the people have expected, I think we’re doing a great job. We the church, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where I serve as pastor, we’re here for you. We’re here for the community, we love you.”

“This is a big event for the community,” said Mayor Bubba Copeland. “They’re giving back and people are gathering together need to see Smiths Station is unified regardless of whatever division there is, were not divided.”

Mayor Copeland says Mount Olive is an intricate part of Smiths Station.

