LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - A family-favorite pumpkin patch will not be opening in fall 2022 due to inflation.

Jack O’ Lantern Lane Pumpkin Patch will remained closed for the 2022 season. In a post on Facebook, the family-owned business wrote:

After a lot of prayer and careful consideration, it is with heavy hearts to inform y’all that we will not be opening for the 2022 season. Due to an increase in living and product costs over the last few months along with our goal to keep an affordable family fun experience, we felt it would be best not to open this season rather than considerably raise our prices.

It is unknown at this time if the pumpkin patch will reopen in the coming years.

