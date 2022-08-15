Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an individual.

On August 13, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Boxwood Boulevard regarding an accident with injuries.

Officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building, causing the building to catch fire.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim in the vehicle has been identified as 44-year-old Jerry Walton.

Bryan says the truck was entirely inside the apartment, Bryan also says he believes this incident is a homicide - as he conducted an external examination of the body, he found what he thinks is an entry wound on the right top side of Walton’s skull.

Walton’s body was transported to the county morgue and will go to the GBI in Decatur for an autopsy and confirmation of the bullet wound.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective A. Moyer at 706-225-4435 or email him at amoyer@columbusga.org.

