Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed.

Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large.

According to officials, the arrest stemmed from a complaint from a neighbor that Opelika Animal Control investigated.

The Opelika Municipal Court found probable cause for the warrants to be issued.

On August 15, the Prices turned themselves into the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

