More Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a dry and muggy start to our work week with air temps back in the 90s and the humidity adding about 7 degrees to our “feels like” number. Tonight things will cool back down to the low 70s with a slight chance for showers and storms. For your Tuesday, things look even drier even through the evening hours, and we are expecting lower humidity around the valley. It will be hot though! Highs projected to be in the mid 90s. By Wednesday we see a shift from dry conditions back to rainy. Highs will fall back to the low 90s, and as clouds stay dense and more rain falls into the end of the week will be back in the mid 80s for many. Rain coverage will rise to 60% for Thursday and Friday, and stay broad at 40% through the weekend. On these days we could see rain all day, not just in the afternoon hours. By the next work week we will be back in a pattern of afternoon showers and storms at 30% coverage with average temperatures.

