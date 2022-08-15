Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

More Rain on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
next few days
next few days(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a dry and muggy start to our work week with air temps back in the 90s and the humidity adding about 7 degrees to our “feels like” number. Tonight things will cool back down to the low 70s with a slight chance for showers and storms. For your Tuesday, things look even drier even through the evening hours, and we are expecting lower humidity around the valley. It will be hot though! Highs projected to be in the mid 90s. By Wednesday we see a shift from dry conditions back to rainy. Highs will fall back to the low 90s, and as clouds stay dense and more rain falls into the end of the week will be back in the mid 80s for many. Rain coverage will rise to 60% for Thursday and Friday, and stay broad at 40% through the weekend. On these days we could see rain all day, not just in the afternoon hours. By the next work week we will be back in a pattern of afternoon showers and storms at 30% coverage with average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Charles Jackson Jr.
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking
Roommate of woman found dead in Columbus motel speaks out
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34,000 in fentanyl-laced meth
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

Latest News

Hottest and driest weather is expected early in the week. With that said, a few (potentially...
Hot and muggier to start the workweek
Hot and muggier to start the workweek. A few late day and evening storms are anticipated.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
tomorrow
Sunny and Hot Sticks Around
Today Panel WTVM
Enjoy the Sun Today as Rain Coverage Gradually Increases Next Week