Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Paws Humane Society to host pet food pantry for Ga. and Ala. residents

Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend.
Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend.(WXIX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting the ‘No Empty Bowls’ pet food pantry next weekend.

On August 27, Paws will host the pet food pantry from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The pantry is open for Alabama and Georgia residents while supplies last.

Pets for Life will also be at the event - distributing pet food and supplies to pet parents in need.

Paws Humane Society is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

All supplies and food is first come, first serve while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
Charles Jackson Jr.
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Roommate of woman found dead in Columbus motel speaks out
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34,000 in fentanyl-laced meth
Columbus man arrested on drug charges, estimated $34K in fentanyl-laced meth

Latest News

Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week.
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair
A family-favorite pumpkin patch will not be opening in 2022 due to inflation.
Local pumpkin patch remains closed for 2022 season due to inflation
Family, Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen July 1
Missing teen last seen July 1 located, safe
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges