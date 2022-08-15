Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional to host clinical hiring fair

Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a clinical hiring fair this week.

The hiring fair will take place on August 23 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Bibb Mill Event Center - located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus.

Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a hiring fair for clinical positions at its Midtown and Northside campuses as well as the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Candidates will get the chance to meet with hospital staff, learn what it’s like working for Piedmont, receive an overview of available opportunities, and interview for jobs on-the-spot.

Available inpatient career opportunities include:

  • Registered nurses
  • Licensed practical nurses
  • Paramedics
  • Medical technologists
  • Phlebotomists
  • Respiratory therapists
  • CT/Ultrasound technologists
  • Patient care techs
  • Monitor techs
  • Surgical technologists
  • Pharmacy techs
  • Central sterile processing techs
  • Speech language pathologist
  • Occupational therapy
  • Physical therapy

Available outpatient career opportunities include:

  • Registered nurses
  • Licensed practical nurses
  • Medical assistants

Candidates may pre-register online if they have their resume ready. Candidates are asked to pre-register online and bring your resume to the event.

For more information, visit PiedmontCareers.org.

