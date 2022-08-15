Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Repraving of Macon Road in Columbus underway

(Live 5)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While riding down Macon Road, you may notice some black tar patches. The Department of Transportation says Macon Road has needed to be resurfaced for over two years.

The busy road is typically repaved every 11 to 12 years.

While work is being done, drivers need to pay close attention to the lanes, the Department of Transportation says.

According to the department, crews will be working starting at 9 p.m.

In addition to the Macon Road resurfacing, that project will go from Veterans Parkway back to Reese Road.

“Now we are milling and patching through the main line doing turn lanes and, of course, side streets and turnouts, and here within the next week, they will actually start milling and paving the main line itself,” said Area Manager Jesse Abercrombie.

This project will be completed by the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Charles Jackson Jr.
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Roommate of woman found dead in Columbus motel speaks out
Roommate of woman found dead in Valley motel speaks out

Latest News

Columbus State University students return to classrooms
Columbus State University students return to classrooms
Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes
Columbus Technical College welcomes students back to classes
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges
South Columbus Walmart murder suspect pleads not guilty
South Columbus Walmart murder suspect pleads not guilty