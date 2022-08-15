Repraving of Macon Road in Columbus underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While riding down Macon Road, you may notice some black tar patches. The Department of Transportation says Macon Road has needed to be resurfaced for over two years.

The busy road is typically repaved every 11 to 12 years.

While work is being done, drivers need to pay close attention to the lanes, the Department of Transportation says.

According to the department, crews will be working starting at 9 p.m.

In addition to the Macon Road resurfacing, that project will go from Veterans Parkway back to Reese Road.

“Now we are milling and patching through the main line doing turn lanes and, of course, side streets and turnouts, and here within the next week, they will actually start milling and paving the main line itself,” said Area Manager Jesse Abercrombie.

This project will be completed by the beginning of 2023.

