3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama High School and Junior High Rodeo Association is having its 3rd annual rodeo in Chambers County.

On September 3 and 4, over 200 students from all over Alabama will come out to compete.

The top four-point earners in each qualifying event will represent Alabama at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The events include calf roping, pole bending, steer wrestling, and bull riding.

The director of the Chambers County Agriculture Center, Eddie Adams, said they are proud to be hosting the event in Chambers County.

“We will have the bull riding; we will have saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, also team roping and tie-down roping so they will be competing in all the standard rodeo events and again they’ll be earing points towards the finals and hopefully get a college scholarship,” he said.

The event will be free and open to the public to come out and support these kids.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.