Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.

3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama High School and Junior High Rodeo Association is having its 3rd annual rodeo in Chambers County.

On September 3 and 4, over 200 students from all over Alabama will come out to compete.

The top four-point earners in each qualifying event will represent Alabama at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The events include calf roping, pole bending, steer wrestling, and bull riding.

The director of the Chambers County Agriculture Center, Eddie Adams, said they are proud to be hosting the event in Chambers County.

“We will have the bull riding; we will have saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, also team roping and tie-down roping so they will be competing in all the standard rodeo events and again they’ll be earing points towards the finals and hopefully get a college scholarship,” he said.

The event will be free and open to the public to come out and support these kids.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus house fire on 17th Avenue in Columbus
Fire crews on scene of house fire on 17th Ave. in Columbus
Chambers County School District back to school changes and updates
Chambers County School District back to school changes and updates
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
Hey Day Market opens at Auburn University
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.
3rd annual Alabama High School, Junior High Rodeo returns to Chambers Co.