Chambers County School District back to school changes and updates

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District is dealing with many new changes and updates this school year.

News Leader 9 was able to walk around some of the Chambers County schools Tuesday morning, and all have been adapting to the changes perfectly, including the new school uniform policy, schools merging, and new programs for students to receive more hands-on learning.

The Chambers County School District struggled with a federal desegregation order for decades. Finally, however, plans to ensure the schools are no longer segregated have officially been enacted.

First, Lafayette Lanier Elementary has closed to merge with Fair Fax Elementary. Five Points Elementary and John P Powell Middle School have merged with Eastside Elementary School to become a magnet school.

Eastside Principal Alison Matthews said the mergers have been a smooth transition.

“Were doing some activities, some team building activities if you will to allow to students to get to know one another but also just to teach some social and emotional skills,” said Matthews.

“There’s more room than Five Points because of how small it was,” said student Cassidy.

Eastside is also a STEAM school standing for Science, Technology, Engineering and mathematics that groups students together to participate in hands-on experience to develop soft skills like creativity, problem-solving and collaboration.

“Were even hoping that some students will find a career through these activities,” said Director of Elementary Education Dr. Sheila Jones.

The school district also released a new dress code policy that started this school year. While most students were hesitant about the uniforms, Kayla Ingles said finding school clothes to meet the requirements of the previous dress code was hard enough. Now, she doesn’t have to worry.

“I can just throw it on in the morning and not have to worry about it matching because it all matches,” said Ingles.

Lastly, Lafayette High School and Valley will soon be merging into one brand new high school with the name, colors, mascot and location is still being decided.

“The kids and the parents in the communities are starting to get excited about those opportunities, so we look forward to that coming,” said superintendent Casey Chambley.

