Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge coming to city’s civic center in fall

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center has partnered with Columbus Airport to create a state-of-the-art lounge experience for guests.

Columbus Airport’s First-Class Lounge will be located inside the civic center next to the arena floor. The premier lounge will allow arena guests to enjoy an exclusive experience while attending events.

According to the Columbus Civic Center, the amenities will include a fully stocked bar, fast wifi and premium food and snacks for first-class guests.

Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says Columbus Airport’s expansion with American and Delta Air Lines and partnership with the civic center will encourage clients of both businesses to make Columbus Airport their preferred way of traveling.

Columbus Airport First-Class Lounge at the Columbus Civic Center
Columbus Airport First-Class Lounge at the Columbus Civic Center(Source: Columbus Civic Center)

“We believe a partnership with Columbus Airport will enhance Columbus Civic Center through innovative design and co-branding as we collectively attempt to bring Columbus, Georgia, to new heights,” said Wiggins.

Preparations for the civic center renovations are to begin in August. Construction for the new first-class lounge is expected to finish in Fall 2022.

