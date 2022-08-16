Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Columbus officers searching for missing man with autism

Columbus officers searching for missing man with autism
Columbus officers searching for missing man with autism(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

23-year-old Jacob Pavlakos was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware on Blackmon Road at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.

Pavlakos was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.  He is autistic.  

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-649-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

Firearm confiscated from bookbag at Jordan High School in Columbus
Student turns himself in, arrested after gun confiscated at Jordan High School
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Stewart Co. deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Stewart Co. deputies locate missing 16-year-old girl
Murder suspect makes first court appearance after allegedly fatally shooting ex-girlfriend
Murder suspect makes first court appearance after allegedly fatally shooting ex-girlfriend