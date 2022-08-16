Columbus officers searching for missing man with autism

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

23-year-old Jacob Pavlakos was last seen entering the woods behind Ace Hardware on Blackmon Road at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.

Pavlakos was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is autistic.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-649-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.