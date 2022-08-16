Dry Tuesday before rain chances return
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and dry Tuesday but the chance of rain returns starting Wednesday and increasing late in the week.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on this Tuesday. A bit breezy. It will be a scorcher with highs between 91 and 95. However, it won’t be quite as humid in most places later today.
Clouds increase late tonight and Wednesday as the weather transitions. We’re expecting some hit or miss storms to move in at some point. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A front is expected to stall out near or over the Chattahoochee Valley from Thursday through Friday and maybe even Saturday. That will give us waves of rainfall, heavy at times. Rain coverage is forecast to fall between 50 and 70% those days.
Around 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected on average from mid week through the weekend.
As we head through the weekend, raindrops should be fewer and farther between, especially by Sunday. Stay tuned.
