Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

L-R: Rankin, Routier, Harris
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
An arrest has been made.
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a car crash that lead to the death of an...
Man dies after crashing truck into apartment complex, causing fire in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
Charles Jackson Jr.
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking

Latest News

City official, business owner voice importance of supporting Black businesses
Police search for stolen van from nonprofit in Columbus
Muscogee County School Board reveals name of Spencer High’s auditorium
Muscogee County teacher to earn more pay, says school board